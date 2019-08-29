Gold technical analysis: Corrects to 50-hour SMA, ascending channel confluence support

- Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and started retreating from a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term ascending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart.
- Positive trade-related comments by the Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman boosted global risk sentiment and undermined the precious metal's perceived safe-haven demand.
The commodity has now retreated back closer to 50-hour SMA support, which has been attracting some dip-buying interest over the past three trading session. The said support now coincides with the lower end of the ascending channel and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been losing positive momentum and support prospects for a further intraday pullback. However, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and warrant caution before positioning for an extension of the corrective slide.
A convincing breakthrough the mentioned confluence support might prompt some aggressive technical selling and accelerate the fall further towards the $1532-31 intermediate support, which could further get extended towards weekly lows support near the $1524 region amid fading safe-haven demand.
On the flip side, the top end of the trend-channel – currently near the $1551-52 region – might continue to act as an immediate resistance, above which the yellow metal seems all set to surpass the multi-year high level of $1555 and head towards testing its next resistance near the $1560 area.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1541.28
|Today Daily Change
|2.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1539.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1501.46
|Daily SMA50
|1448.97
|Daily SMA100
|1373.11
|Daily SMA200
|1329.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1546.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1532.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1530.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1492.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1537.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1541.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1531.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1524.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1517.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1546.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1554.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1561.29
