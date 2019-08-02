Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

- Gold failed to capitalize on the overnight solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1400 round figure mark and traded with modest losses just below multi-year tops.
- The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Rectangles - sometimes also referred to as consolidation zones, forms as a trading range during a pause in the trend and are usually considered as continuation patterns - bullish in this case, but sometimes mark a significant trend top, making it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the mentioned range.
The commodity remains well below its important moving averages - 50, 100 & 200-day SMAs, which coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias, and are still far from being in the oversold territory, support prospects for an eventual break higher.
Sustained move beyond the $1448-50 region will reaffirm the constructive outlook and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move $1478-80 intermediate resistance en-route the key $1500 psychological mark for the first time since April 2013 amid concers over a US-China trade war.
Alternatively, rejection from the current resistance zone now seems to find some support near the $1430 horizontal zone below which the slide could further get extended towards the $1414-12 intermediate support ahead of the mentioned trading range support near the $1400 handle.
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards testing its next major support near the $1383-82 region, which if broken might pave the way for an extension of a meaningful corrective slide below $1350 level.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1443.1
|Today Daily Change
|-2.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1445.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1418.32
|Daily SMA50
|1379.26
|Daily SMA100
|1334.49
|Daily SMA200
|1302.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1445.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1400.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1433.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1411.26
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1428.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1418.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1415.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1385.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1370.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1460.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1475.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1505.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.