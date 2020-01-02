Gold Technical Analysis: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold is looking toppy with the daily and 4-hour chart reporting buyer exhaustion. 
  • The yellow metal may revisit the psychological support of $1,500.
  • A close above $1,526 is needed to invalidate correction risks. 

The prospects of gold witnessing short-term correction have increased over the last two weeks. 

To start with, the yellow metal created an inverted hammer with a long upper wick on Dec. 31. That candle has appeared at three-month highs and represents buyer exhaustion and validates the overbought or above-70reading on the 14-day relative strength index (RSI). 

Further, the 4-hour chart RSI has charted lower highs or bearish divergence, contradicting higher highs on price. 

The yellow metal may fall back to the 100-day average, currently at $1,513. Acceptance below that level would expose the psychological support of $1,500.

The case for a pullback would weaken if prices find acceptance above $1,526, invalidating Tuesday's inverted hammer candle. 

At press time, gold is trading at $1,519, representing a 0.15% gain on the day. Dips, if any, will likely be short-lived, as the long-term outlook is bullish. 

Daily chart

4-hour chart

Trend: Correction likely

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1519.22
Today Daily Change 1.98
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1517.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1486.08
Daily SMA50 1480.23
Daily SMA100 1492.91
Daily SMA200 1421.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1518.25
Previous Daily Low 1516.99
Previous Weekly High 1517.4
Previous Weekly Low 1477.55
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1517.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1517.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 1516.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 1516.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 1515.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 1518
Daily Pivot Point R2 1518.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 1519.26

 

 

