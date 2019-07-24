Gold technical analysis: Challenges a key horizontal resistance near the $1427-28 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold showed some resilience below 200-hour SMA and managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday amid reviving safe-haven demand.
  • The precious metal, for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of losing streak and moved back closer to the $1427-28 congestion zone. 

With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts holding in the positive territory, a follow-through move beyond weekly tops - around the $1430 region, will set the stage for the resumption of the prior bullish trend.

Above the mentioned barrier, the commodity seems all set to surpass the $1437-38 intermediate resistance and test $1445-46 supply zone before aiming back towards challenging multi-year tops - around the $1450 region.

Alternatively, failure near the current resistance zone might continue to attract some dip-buying interest and help limit the downside near the $1414 strong horizontal support - tested last Thursday and on Tuesday.

Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards retesting the key $1400 psychological mark.

Gold 1-hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1426.49
Today Daily Change 8.77
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1417.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1412.94
Daily SMA50 1359.13
Daily SMA100 1325.4
Daily SMA200 1295.42
Levels
Previous Daily High 1430.16
Previous Daily Low 1414.49
Previous Weekly High 1452.72
Previous Weekly Low 1400.2
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1420.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1424.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 1411.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 1405.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 1395.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 1427.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 1436.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 1442.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

