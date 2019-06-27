Gold technical analysis: Bulls show some resilience near $1400 mark, 38.2% Fibo. level

- Gold traded with a negative bias for the second consecutive session on Thursday, albeit has been showing some resilience near the key $1400 psychological mark.
- The mentioned handle coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the $1342-$1439 recent upsurge and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 100-hour SMA for the first time in over a week or so, a follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops set on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have already drifted into the bearish territory and have been losing positive momentum on the 4-hourly chart and still pointed to slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart.
The set-up clearly points to an eventual bearish breakdown, which if confirmed might turn the precious metal vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the $1390 intermediate support (50% Fibo. level) en-route the $1382 region.
On the flip side, 100-hour SMA support breakpoint, currently near the $1410 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance and any subsequent up-move seems more likely to remain capped near 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $1415 zone.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1404
|Today Daily Change
|-4.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1408.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1350.5
|Daily SMA50
|1308.96
|Daily SMA100
|1307.16
|Daily SMA200
|1276.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1424
|Previous Daily Low
|1402.6
|Previous Weekly High
|1411.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1333
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1410.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1415.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1399.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1390.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1378.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1421.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1433.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1442.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured despite US-China trade truce, ahead of German inflation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, lower. Reports about a US-Sino trade truce have failed to push the price higher. German inflation and US GDP are eyed later today.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Gold: Off 6-year highs, but breakout on monthly chart a done deal
With the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) still holding well above 70.00, the yellow metal may drop below $1,400 in the next 24-36 hours. Also, reports of temporary US-China trade truce could weigh over the safe haven metal.
Bitcoin creeps back to $13,000 after a roller-coaster trading
Bitcoin (BTC) set a new record on Wednesday hitting $13,700, which is the highest level since January 18, 2018.