Gold technical analysis: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Gold has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines over the past three trading session, forming a symmetrical triangle on hourly charts.

   •  Given the recent upsurge since last Friday, the mentioned triangle constituted towards the formation of a bullish continuation - Pennant chart pattern.

However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.

Meanwhile, the fact that the precious metal has managed to hold above its important intraday/daily moving averages - 50, 100 & 200-period SMAs, add credence to the constructive outlook and support prospects for additional near-term gains.

Hence, a convincing break through the triangle resistance, currently near the $1337-38 region, should now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the positive momentum, even beyond yearly tops around the $1346-47 area.

Gold 1-hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1335.71
Today Daily Change 0.35
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1335.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1294.6
Daily SMA50 1288.67
Daily SMA100 1298.12
Daily SMA200 1264.75
Levels
Previous Daily High 1339.85
Previous Daily Low 1327.38
Previous Weekly High 1306.9
Previous Weekly Low 1275.1
Previous Monthly High 1306.9
Previous Monthly Low 1266.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1335.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1332.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 1328.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 1321.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 1316.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 1341.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1346.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 1353.49

 

 

