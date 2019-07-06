Gold technical analysis: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

• Gold has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines over the past three trading session, forming a symmetrical triangle on hourly charts.
• Given the recent upsurge since last Friday, the mentioned triangle constituted towards the formation of a bullish continuation - Pennant chart pattern.
However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.
Meanwhile, the fact that the precious metal has managed to hold above its important intraday/daily moving averages - 50, 100 & 200-period SMAs, add credence to the constructive outlook and support prospects for additional near-term gains.
Hence, a convincing break through the triangle resistance, currently near the $1337-38 region, should now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the positive momentum, even beyond yearly tops around the $1346-47 area.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1335.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1335.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1294.6
|Daily SMA50
|1288.67
|Daily SMA100
|1298.12
|Daily SMA200
|1264.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1339.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1327.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1306.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1275.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1335.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1332.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1328.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1321.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1316.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1341.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1346.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1353.49
