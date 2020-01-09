Gold Technical Analysis: Break of September top makes $1535 in sight

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices stay on the back foot around year-start lows.
  • Failure to stay strong beyond $1,600, break of near-term key support (now resistance) signal the bullion’s weakness.
  • 10-day SMA can offer an intermediate halt whereas November high may act as the following support.

Gold remains under pressure while trading around $1,551 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The yellow metal recently slipped below September month high, following its U-turn from $1,600 on Wednesday, which in-turn signal further declines to the next key support established during late-September.

As a result, sellers will now keep eyes on September 24/25 tops near $1,535 ahead of targeting the November month peak, at $1,515.38.

However, a 10-day SMA level of $1,542.77 and October month high close to $1,519 can offer additional rest-points to watch.

On the upside, buyers will look for entry beyond the support-turned-resistance of $1,557.

In doing so, $1,573 and $1,600 will become the Bull’s favorites ahead of looking towards the recently top, also the highest since early 2013, of $1,611.30.

Gold four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1551.1
Today Daily Change -9.54
Today Daily Change % -0.61%
Today daily open 1560.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1507.97
Daily SMA50 1486.06
Daily SMA100 1495.23
Daily SMA200 1428.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1611.3
Previous Daily Low 1552.55
Previous Weekly High 1553.4
Previous Weekly Low 1510.85
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1574.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1588.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 1538.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1516.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 1479.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 1597.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 1633.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1655.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

