Gold technical analysis: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on intraday charts

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold continued with its struggle to sustain above $1550 level.
  • Intraday bias now seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.

Gold extended its intraday pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated back to challenge 100-hour SMA key pivotal support, which is closely followed by an ascending trend-line support near the $1532 region.
 
The intraday slide accelerated further in the last hour and dragged the precious metal to test another trend-line, which is acting as neck-line support of a bearish head & shoulders chart pattern formation on the 1-hourly chart.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the mentioned chart have been gaining negative traction and losing positive momentum on the 4-hourly chart, supporting prospects for further intraday depreciating move amid risk-on mood.
 
Hence, a follow-through selling below the $1532 support area seems more likely to accelerate the downfall further towards the $1522-20 intermediate support (weekly lows) en-route the key $1500 psychological mark.
 
On the flip side, any meaningful up-move might continue to confront some fresh supply near the $1550 horizontal zone and is followed by multi-year tops near the $1555-57 region, which if cleared might negate any bearish bias.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1536.92
Today Daily Change -15.38
Today Daily Change % -0.99
Today daily open 1552.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1519.03
Daily SMA50 1461.72
Daily SMA100 1385.34
Daily SMA200 1337.16
Levels
Previous Daily High 1557.03
Previous Daily Low 1534.15
Previous Weekly High 1554.63
Previous Weekly Low 1517.38
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1548.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1542.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 1538.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 1524.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 1515.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 1561.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 1570.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 1584.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

