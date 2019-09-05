Gold technical analysis: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on intraday charts

- Gold continued with its struggle to sustain above $1550 level.
- Intraday bias now seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Gold extended its intraday pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated back to challenge 100-hour SMA key pivotal support, which is closely followed by an ascending trend-line support near the $1532 region.
The intraday slide accelerated further in the last hour and dragged the precious metal to test another trend-line, which is acting as neck-line support of a bearish head & shoulders chart pattern formation on the 1-hourly chart.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the mentioned chart have been gaining negative traction and losing positive momentum on the 4-hourly chart, supporting prospects for further intraday depreciating move amid risk-on mood.
Hence, a follow-through selling below the $1532 support area seems more likely to accelerate the downfall further towards the $1522-20 intermediate support (weekly lows) en-route the key $1500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful up-move might continue to confront some fresh supply near the $1550 horizontal zone and is followed by multi-year tops near the $1555-57 region, which if cleared might negate any bearish bias.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1536.92
|Today Daily Change
|-15.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99
|Today daily open
|1552.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1519.03
|Daily SMA50
|1461.72
|Daily SMA100
|1385.34
|Daily SMA200
|1337.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1557.03
|Previous Daily Low
|1534.15
|Previous Weekly High
|1554.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1517.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1548.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1542.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1538.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1524.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1515.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1561.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1570.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1584.38
Gold: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on intraday charts
Gold extended its intraday pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated back to challenge 100-hour SMA key pivotal support, which is closely followed by an ascending trend-line support near the $1532 region.
