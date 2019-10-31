Gold technical analysis: 8-week-old resistance trendline, 50-day SMA regain buyer’s attention

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold again rises to the short-term falling resistance line, near to 50-day SMA.
  • Bullion’s downside below $1,469 will be the key.

Having bounced off a week’s low, Gold prices challenge immediate key resistances while taking the bids to $1,497 amid pre-European session trading on Thursday.

Not only a downward sloping trend line since early-September, at $1,500, a 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $1,505 also restrict the yellow metal’s nearby upside.

In a case, the quote manages to stay strong beyond $1,505, $1,518 and $1,535/36 could entertain buyers ahead of pleasing them with $1,557 mark including September month high.

Meanwhile, $1,481 is likely adjacent support hold the safe-haven’s declines confined prior to shifting market focus on 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside, near $1,469.

However, bears’ entry below $1,469 will be the key as it can recall $1,455 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,448 on the charts.

Gold daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1497.46
Today Daily Change 1.86
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 1495.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1494.6
Daily SMA50 1504.4
Daily SMA100 1467.65
Daily SMA200 1383.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1496.64
Previous Daily Low 1481.1
Previous Weekly High 1517.92
Previous Weekly Low 1481.05
Previous Monthly High 1557.03
Previous Monthly Low 1464.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1490.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1487.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 1485.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 1475.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 1470.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 1501.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 1506.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 1516.66

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises to weekly tops near 1.1170 ahead of key Eurozone data

EUR/USD rises to weekly tops near 1.1170 ahead of key Eurozone data

The EUR/USD pair extends its bullish momentum into the fourth day and trades close to weekly highs this Thursday, mainly benefiting from broad-based US dollar weakness, with the focus now shifting towards the key Eurozone economic data due later today at 1000 GMT.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD cheers December election polls, USD weakness with eyes on Brexit

GBP/USD cheers December election polls, USD weakness with eyes on Brexit

GBP/USD benefits from increasing odds of sustained Tory leadership, Fed rate cut. A light economic calendar in Britain keeps focussing on politics, US data. Friday’s NFP will be the key, as usual, while trade/Brexit developments can hold importance.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY unfazed around 108.65 even as BOJ modifies forward guidance

USD/JPY unfazed around 108.65 even as BOJ modifies forward guidance

USD/JPY continues to hold the lower ground around 108.65, as the Yen remains unfazed by the BOJ's status-quo, despite the central bank modifying its forward guidance on the interest rates to more clearly signal future chance of rate cut.

USD/JPY News

Gold: 8-week-old resistance trendline, 50-day SMA regain buyer’s attention

Gold: 8-week-old resistance trendline, 50-day SMA regain buyer’s attention

Having bounced off a week’s low, Gold prices challenge immediate key resistances while taking the bids to $1,497 amid pre-European session trading on Thursday. Bullion’s downside below $1,469 will be the key.

Gold News

The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk

The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in person what had been implied in the bank’s statement announcing its third 0.25% rate reduction in as many meetings.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures