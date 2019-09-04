Gold technical analysis: $1,550 is the level to beat for bulls

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold's upside has been capped at $1,550 in the last nine days.
  • While $1,550 is the level to beat for the bulls, $1,517 is the level to beat for the bears.

Gold is currently trading at $1,543, representing 0.22% losses on the day.

The 4-hour chart shows the yellow metal has failed at least three times in the last nine days to convincingly break above $1,550.

Essentially, the rally has paused around $1,550 and a break above that level is needed for bullish revival. That could happen today as gold's biggest nemesis, the US Dollar index, is looking south, having charted a big inverted bearish hammer candle on the 4-hour chart.

On the downside, $1,517 is the level to defend for the bulls. Acceptance below that level would confirm the short-term bullish-to-bearish trend change signaled by last week's bearish inverted hammer and open the doors to $1,480 (Aug. 13 low).

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish above $1,550

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1543.2
Today Daily Change -4.53
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1547.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1516.49
Daily SMA50 1458.86
Daily SMA100 1382.6
Daily SMA200 1335.47
Levels
Previous Daily High 1549.78
Previous Daily Low 1521.74
Previous Weekly High 1554.63
Previous Weekly Low 1517.38
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1539.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1532.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 1529.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1511.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 1501.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 1557.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 1567.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 1585.8

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Eyes 1.10 after Dragonfly Doji

EUR/USD: Eyes 1.10 after Dragonfly Doji

EUR/USD created a Dragonfly Doji on Tuesday - an early sign of bullish reversal. The pair could rise to 1.10 today, but a close above 1.0926 is needed to abort the bearish view. The pair  also created a bullish Dragonfly Doji candle on Tuesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2100 despite anti-no-deal Brexit MPs' victory

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2100 despite anti-no-deal Brexit MPs' victory

Despite witnessing a victory of the Brexit haters at the UK’s parliament, Pound fails to register many moves while taking rounds to 1.2100 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY better bid near 106.00 on BOJ-speak, firmer S&P futures

USD/JPY better bid near 106.00 on BOJ-speak, firmer S&P futures

USD/JPY is inching higher back around the 106 handle amid BOJ's Kataoka's dovish comments and a rise in S&P 500 futures. The spot attempts recovery from disappointing US ISM data-led drop. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: $1,550 is the level to beat for bulls

Gold: $1,550 is the level to beat for bulls

Gold is currently trading at $1,543, representing 0.22% losses on the day. The 4-hour chart shows the yellow metal has failed at least three times in the last nine days to convincingly break above $1,550.

Gold News

US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear

US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear

American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  