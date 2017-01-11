Gold taps $1200 mark on broad based USD weakness

Gold taps $1200 mark on broad based USD weaknessBy Haresh Menghani
Gold extended its near-term upward trajectory and touched $1200 psychological mark for the first time since Nov. 23.
Spot gold caught fresh bids on Thursday as the first press conference by the US President-elect Donald Trump provide little clarity on future fiscal policies, which fueled some kind of uncertainty in Trump's policies. Moreover, the US Dollar post-election upsurge is also being questioned now and a sharp slump in the greenback is eventually boosting demand for dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
Focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook and investors are likely to take fresh clues on the same from a host of Fed speakers, including the Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
From a technical perspective, the yellow metal has moved back above 50-day SMA for the first time since the US-presidential election and is pointing to strong bullish momentum, at least for the near-term.
Technical levels to watch
A follow through buying interest has the potential to lift the commodity towards $1207 horizontal resistance above which the upward trajectory could get extended towards $1217 resistance area. On the downside, 50-day SMA resistance break point, near $1190 region, now becomes immediate support, below which the metal could witness a profit-taking slide back towards $1180 horizontal support.
-
- R3 1222.62
- R2 1210.46
- R1 1200.92
- PP 1188.76
-
- S1 1179.22
- S2 1167.06
- S3 1157.52