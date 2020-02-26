Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region

- Gold failed to capitalize on its early positive move to $1655 area.
- Signs of stability in financial markets weighed on safe-haven assets.
- A turnaround in the US bond yields exerted some additional pressure.
Gold surrendered its early modest gains and has now drifted into the negative territory, refreshing session lows around the $1634-335 region.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on the intraday positive move, rather met with some fresh supply near the $1655 region and was being weighed down by a combination of negative forces.
Despite growing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment weighed on the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.
This coupled with a turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields from all-time lows further collaborated towards exerting some additional downward pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was up around 3.0% for the day and helped revive the US dollar demand, which played its part in driving flows away from the dollar-denominated commodity.
It will now be interesting to see if the metal is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or extends this week's sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of $1700 mark, or multi-year tops set on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
Any subsequent fall is likely to find some support near the overnight swing lows, around the $1625 region, below which the commodity is likely to accelerate the fall further towards the $1600 round-figure mark. On the flip side, the $1650 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might negate prospects for any further corrective slide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as bargain-seekers grab stocks and push US yields higher after the coronavirus-related sell-off. Conflicting headlines about potential German stimulus have weighed on the euro.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD has been unable to recapture 1.2950 as markets are somewhat less worried about coronavirus. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.
Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie
Current levels do not justify negative market sentiment. The panic created by Covid-19 could underpin the mass adoption of Blockchain technology. The main moving averages provide key support levels after the sharp rises from the December levels.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, inching back closer to $1650 level
Gold edged higher through the Asian session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1644-45 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.