• Increasing Fed rate cut bets continues to benefit the non-yielding commodity.
• The prevailing USD selling bias provides an additional boost amid cautious mood.
• Investors now look forward to a duo of US economic reports for a fresh impetus.
Gold finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and spiked to near 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1335 level in the last hour.
After yesterday's two-way price action, buying interest around the precious metal picked up the pace on Wednesday in wake of firming expectations that the Fed will eventually cut interest rates in the face of escalating US-China trade tensions.
The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in a speech on Tuesday, hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut and said that the central bank will do what it takes to sustain the expansion of the US economy, which was seen benefitting the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar struggled near multi-week lows, just below the 97.00 handle, amid some renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields and remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the dollar-denominated commodity.
Adding to this, the prevailing cautions mood around equity markets further underpinned the precious metal's relative safe-haven status and contributed to the ongoing positive momentum through the early European session, to the highest level since February 21.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of ADP report on private sector employment and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which will now be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1335.2
|Today Daily Change
|9.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|1325.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1289.55
|Daily SMA50
|1287.86
|Daily SMA100
|1297.28
|Daily SMA200
|1263.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1329.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1320.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1306.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1275.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1325.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1323.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1320.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1315.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1311.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1329.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1333.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1338.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.