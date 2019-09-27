Gold stuck in tight range above $ 1500, eyes on US data

- Higher Treasury yields counter broad USD retreat, leaving Gold listless.
- US-China trade optimism, US political worries seem likely drivers ahead of US data.
Gold is seen extending its downside consolidation phase into the European trading, as a tug-of-war persists between the bulls and bears ahead of the key US macro data releases.
USD price-action to play a pivotal role
Amid a retreat in the US dollar across the board, the gold bulls are seen cushioning the downside. However, the bias is seen tilting in favor of the bears in early European trades, as a recovery in the risk sentiment, as indicated by rallying Treasury yields and a rebound in the Wall Street futures, seems to weigh negatively on the safe-haven gold.
Moreover, looming US political and global growth concerns also continue to keep the sentiment buoyed around the yellow metal. However, the upside in the US dollar could gain traction across its main competitors should the US Durable Goods and Core PCE Price Index better estimates and therefore could limit the recovery attempts in gold.
XAU/USD Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1504.10
|Today Daily Change
|-1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1504.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1510.88
|Daily SMA50
|1491.44
|Daily SMA100
|1421.46
|Daily SMA200
|1358.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1512.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1501.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|1484.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1508.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1505.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1500.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1495.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1489.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1510.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1516.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1521.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
