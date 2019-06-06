Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back above $1335 level

• The incoming trade-related headlines underpinned the commodity’s safe-haven demand.
• Increasing Fed rate cut bets/subdued USD price action remained supportive of the up-move.
Gold built on its steady intraday climb and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1335 level.
After the previous session's late pullback - led by a goodish US Dollar rebound, the precious metal regained positive traction amid reviving safe-haven demand after the US President Donald Trump said that there was not enough progress made in a discussion between the US and Mexican officials.
This was followed by a flurry of trade-related headlines, wherein Trump said that tariffs on China could be raised by another $300 billion if necessary. Responding to the latest threat, China’s Commerce Ministry Spokesman said that China will take retaliatory measures if the US further escalates the trade war.
Apart from this, market expectations that the Fed will have to cut interest rates in 2019 to maintain economic growth remained supportive of the prevailing bullish sentiment surrounding the non-yielding yellow metal. This coupled with a subdued USD price action further underpinned the dollar-denominated commodity and contributed to the ongoing positive move for the seventh straight session.
Thursday's second-tier US economic releases might fail to provide any meaningful impetus as the market focus now shifts to the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP, scheduled for release during the early North-American session on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1336.5
|Today Daily Change
|6.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1330.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1292.04
|Daily SMA50
|1288.16
|Daily SMA100
|1297.7
|Daily SMA200
|1264.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1343.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1324.6
|Previous Weekly High
|1306.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1275.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1336.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1331.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1321.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1313.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1302.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1341.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1352.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1360.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
