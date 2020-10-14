Gold steadily climbs back closer to $1900 mark, fresh session tops

- Gold attracted some dip-buying and stalled its retracement slide from three-week tops.
- A subdued USD price action was seen as a key factor lending support to the commodity.
- Improving risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven metal and capped any further gains.
Gold recovered around $15 from intraday swing lows and refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the $1900 mark.
The precious metal attracted some buying around the $1882 region and for now, seems to have stalled this week's retracement slide from three-week tops, around the $1933 level touched on Monday. A subdued US dollar price action was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
The USD struggled to build on its overnight gains amid fading hopes about the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures and the US political uncertainty. This comes on the back of a setback in the COVID-19 vaccine development and a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which further drove flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
However, signs of stability in the equity markets undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets and might keep a lid on any strong gains for the XAU/USD. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying interest before traders against start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of PPI figures. This, along with speeches by FOMC members, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1897.78
|Today Daily Change
|6.51
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1891.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1902.22
|Daily SMA50
|1935.85
|Daily SMA100
|1866.11
|Daily SMA200
|1747.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1925.48
|Previous Daily Low
|1886.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1930.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1901.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1910.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1876.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1862.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1837.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1940.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1954.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
