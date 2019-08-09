Gold stays calm near $1,500, adds more than $80 this week

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Risk-off flows ramp up the demand for the precious metal this week.
  • Broad USD weakness supports the XAU/USD pair's rally.
  • US-China trade conflict, concerns over currency war lift gold. 

After starting the week at $1,412, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since April 2013 at $1,510 before spending the last trading day of the week in a consolidation phase. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was virtually flat on the day at $1,500.

Gold puts a smile on investors' face 

Surprise rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand concerns over the potential impact of a prolonged US-China trade war on the global economy and fears of an all-out currency war forced investors to seek refuge throughout the week. 

Major global equity indexes suffered heavy losses, strong demand for Treasury bonds weighed on the yields, and the precious metal capitalized on the risk-off atmosphere as a traditional safe-haven. Commenting on the market conditions, “We believe gold remains relevant given the elevated economic and geopolitical risks. Investors will continue to shift their strategic portfolio positions in favour of gold,” said ANZ analysts.

“Safe-haven flows continued to build in gold, with ETF holdings rising to six-years high of 2393t. Further, central banks bought 374.1t of gold, as emerging markets tried to diversify their reserves.”

On top of the rising demand for gold, the broad USD weakness this week supported the pair's rally. With US President Trump aggressively calling upon the Fed to cut rates and the US 10-year Treasury bond yield slumping to its lowest level since October 2016, the US Dollar Index is looking to post a weekly loss of around 0.6%.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1498.7
Today Daily Change -2.56
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1501.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1436.68
Daily SMA50 1398.56
Daily SMA100 1343.1
Daily SMA200 1308.41
Levels
Previous Daily High 1509.5
Previous Daily Low 1490.4
Previous Weekly High 1455.8
Previous Weekly Low 1400.9
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1497.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1502.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 1491.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1481.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 1472.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 1510.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 1519.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 1529.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

