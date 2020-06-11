Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stalls just as it looked like it would break the $1745.12 resistance

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Gold is over half a percent lower despite risk sentiment turning sour.
  • The US dollar has been on of Thursday's biggest winner capping gold's progress.

Gold 1-hour chart

Gold had been pushing higher in the session as a strong bout of risk aversion was noted on Thursday. The progress was blocked at the USD 1745.12 per troy ounce, a level which has been a strong resistance recently.

The move lower has now stalled at the 55 Exponential Moving Average marked in blue. Now there is a consolidation zone forming and the USD 1720.00 area could be a support level overnight in the Asian session.

The indicators are looking bearish with the Relative Strength Index dipping below the mid-line. The MACD histogram is firmly in the red while the signal lines look like they are crossing to the downside.

Gold resistance zone

Gold daily chart

The daily chart shows the overall target for the bulls. USD 1765.38 per troy ounce is the key multi-year high that the market could try to test. If the hourly resistance breaks then there is the possibility that the price might just go on another bull run. For now, the chart below shows the market is stuck between USD 1621.73 and the aforementioned high of USD 1765.38.

Gold at the highs

Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1727.64
Today Daily Change -10.20
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 1737.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1723.75
Daily SMA50 1703.96
Daily SMA100 1647.14
Daily SMA200 1572.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1739.88
Previous Daily Low 1708.28
Previous Weekly High 1745.12
Previous Weekly Low 1670.76
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1720.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 1717.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1697.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 1685.85 
Daily Pivot Point R1 1749.05
Daily Pivot Point R2  1760.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 1780.65

 

 

 

