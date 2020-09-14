Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD spikes to session tops, around $1960 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD extended some support to the commodity.
  • The prevalent upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any strong gains, at least for now.
  • Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank events.

Gold caught some aggressive bids and shot to fresh daily tops, around the $1958 region during the early North American session.

The bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar picked up pace in the last hour, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from a broad-based USD weakness, growing expectations about further monetary easing by the Fed further benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal.

This coupled with possibilities of some intraday trading stops being triggered above the $1950 level further contributed to the positive move. However, a strong opening in the US equity markets could undermine the precious metal's safe-haven status and cap the upside, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.

Investors might also be reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important central bank events – the FOMC on Wednesday, BoJ and BoE on Thursday. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move towards the $1970-72 horizontal resistance.

Above the mentioned barrier, XAU/USD seems poised to aim back towards reclaiming the key $2000 psychological mark. On the flip side, weakness back below the $1950 region might accelerate the fall towards the $1927 support area before bears eventually drag the commodity back towards challenging a strong support near the $1900 mark.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1958.42
Today Daily Change 18.04
Today Daily Change % 0.93
Today daily open 1940.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1947.38
Daily SMA50 1919.63
Daily SMA100 1824.06
Daily SMA200 1702.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1954.78
Previous Daily Low 1937.29
Previous Weekly High 1966.54
Previous Weekly Low 1906.62
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1943.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1948.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1933.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 1926.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 1916.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 1951.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1961.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 1968.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data

AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data

AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart

Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart

Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.

Gold News

USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery

USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery

USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism. 

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars

GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars

GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.

GBP/USD News

WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H

WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H

WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures