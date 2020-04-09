Gold spikes to fresh session tops, closer to $1660 level

- Gold gains some positive traction amid a subdued USD price action.
- Concerns over an imminent global recession remained supportive.
- Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the prevailing risk-on environment.
Gold finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and spiked to fresh daily tops, around the $1658 region in the last hour.
Following a directionless trading action over the past two trading sessions, the precious metal gained some positive traction on Thursday and the uptick seemed unaffected by the prevailing risk-on mood.
Investors turned optimistic on forecasts that the coronavirus pandemic may be reaching its peak and the improving risk sentiment evident from some follow-through positive move in the global equity markets.
Meanwhile, concerns over an imminent global recession and expectations of a prolonged period of low/negative interest rates extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
This coupled with a subdued US dollar price action, weighed down by a mildly weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, provided an additional boost to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Despite the positive move, the metal remains well below multi-week tops set on Tuesday, which should now act as a key pivotal point and help determine the next leg of a directional move.
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of initial weekly jobless claims and March PPI figures – will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1657.32
|Today Daily Change
|11.84
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|1645.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1581.93
|Daily SMA50
|1597.4
|Daily SMA100
|1554.17
|Daily SMA200
|1517.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1657.14
|Previous Daily Low
|1641.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1636.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|1568.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1647.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1651.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1639.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1632.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1623.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1654.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1663.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1669.85
