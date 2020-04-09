Gold spikes to fresh session tops, closer to $1660 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold gains some positive traction amid a subdued USD price action.
  • Concerns over an imminent global recession remained supportive.
  • Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the prevailing risk-on environment.

Gold finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and spiked to fresh daily tops, around the $1658 region in the last hour.

Following a directionless trading action over the past two trading sessions, the precious metal gained some positive traction on Thursday and the uptick seemed unaffected by the prevailing risk-on mood.

Investors turned optimistic on forecasts that the coronavirus pandemic may be reaching its peak and the improving risk sentiment evident from some follow-through positive move in the global equity markets.

Meanwhile, concerns over an imminent global recession and expectations of a prolonged period of low/negative interest rates extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal.

This coupled with a subdued US dollar price action, weighed down by a mildly weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, provided an additional boost to the dollar-denominated commodity.

Despite the positive move, the metal remains well below multi-week tops set on Tuesday, which should now act as a key pivotal point and help determine the next leg of a directional move.

Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of initial weekly jobless claims and March PPI figures – will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1657.32
Today Daily Change 11.84
Today Daily Change % 0.72
Today daily open 1645.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1581.93
Daily SMA50 1597.4
Daily SMA100 1554.17
Daily SMA200 1517.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1657.14
Previous Daily Low 1641.78
Previous Weekly High 1636.13
Previous Weekly Low 1568.46
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1647.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1651.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 1639.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1632.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 1623.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 1654.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 1663.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 1669.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of Eurogroup meeting, US data

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of Eurogroup meeting, US data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 as tensions mount ahead of the Eurogroup meetings which have previously ended in acrimony. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Fed Chair Powell's speech are all eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.24 after as Johnson's condition, US data eyed

GBP/USD trades around 1.24 after as Johnson's condition, US data eyed

GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, consolidating its gains as UK monthly GDP disappoints with -0.1% in February. PM Johnson's condition is stable, but he remains in intensive care. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Powell's speech are awaited.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market shifting to the hyperspace

Crypto market shifting to the hyperspace

The typical pattern expects the participation of second-line Altcoins, such as Litecoin or Ethereum Classic. The current phase can cause occasional periods with a strong increase in volatility. The bulls have the advantage over the bears, but they don't yet have market control.

Read more

WTI consolidates the upside near $26 amid imminent OPEC+ output cuts

WTI consolidates the upside near $26 amid imminent OPEC+ output cuts

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is consolidating the advance to a new two-day high of 26.66, as the bulls take a breather the recent bounce back from near 25.60 region. At the press time, the US oil trades at 26.05, still up 3.80% so far.

Oil News

Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options

Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options

Gold has gained significant ground over the last couple of weeks. The yellow metal bottomed out near $1,515 on March 20 and was last seen trading near $1,650 per ounce, representing a 0.38% gain on the day. Prices hit a high of $1,678 on Tuesday. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures