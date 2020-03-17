Gold spikes as volatility drops on turn-around Tuesday

- Stocks bouncing on turn around Tuesday, gold rallies.
- Gold correcting higher as volatility shows signs of slowing.
The VIX has dropped on Tuesday and Gold is higher, currently at $1525.73 and trading between $1,465.93 and $1,554.00. Global panic sets in and gold remains as the go-to precious metal of choice in a flight to safety.
Regrouping from the sell-off, induced by a flight to cash to cover margin calls and losses, gold has spiked by over 1% on turnaround Tuesday, with stocks making valiant efforts on Wall Street to recapture some higher grounds within the freefalling market.
US President Trump and the White House are doing very they can to calm the panic, lifting stocks on Tuesday with various announcements of stimulus. The lastest, Trump said, "hopefully, the US will not need a national lockdown," while speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room. Trump further added the support for bellwethers such as Boeing and the GE in the face of the coronavirus outbreak which the stock market has cheered.
Investors will continue to look to the performance of risky assets, the spread of the coronavirus, and liquidity in the front-end of the curve for direction for gold prices and with risky assets likely to continue falling, rates should continue to move lower, supporting gold when the volatility settles, as we are starting to see for a day, a least, today.
Watch for lower vol, higher gold
"While the uncertainty surrounding the virus is likely to keep volatility and liquidation risks high, the pending historic low real/nominal interest rates, liquidity injections, quantitative easing, income support programs and potential relief in the commercial paper market should reduce volatility and drive capital into gold once again when the dust settles,"
– analysts at TD Securities argued.
Gold levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1525.86
|Today Daily Change
|12.87
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|1512.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1620.62
|Daily SMA50
|1587.99
|Daily SMA100
|1535.53
|Daily SMA200
|1499.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1575.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1451.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1703.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1504.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1498.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1528.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1451
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1389
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1326.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1575.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1637.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1699.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers 1.1000 as Wall Street extends recovery
US President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announced a huge relief package that provides support to Wall Street. Receding fears weigh on the dollar, which anyway remains the strongest. EUR/USD firming up above 1.1000.
GBP/USD recovers 1.2100 on US relief measures, PM Johnson's announcement
GBP/USD recovered the 1.2100 threshold after the US government provided relief measures for the coronavirus crisis, while UK PM Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak announced a 330 billion GBP worth of guaranteed loans for business to battle the crisis.
A crypto dance over the thin red line
The perfect storm that hits the equity, commodity & bond markets overshadows the crypto board. You don't see much news about the collapse of Bitcoin or Ether when the NYSE has "burned" trillions of dollars in a few days.
Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark
Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.