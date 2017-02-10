Gold - Speculators trimmed bullish net positions for the second week

Gold - Speculators trimmed bullish net positions for the second weekBy Omkar Godbole
The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday showed speculators trimmed their bullish net positions in the Gold futures for the week ended September 26th.
The non-commercial futures contracts of Gold futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, dropped by -23,495 contracts to a net position of 212,594 contracts.
The commercial traders positions registered a weekly gain of 9,570 contracts.
