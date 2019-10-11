Gold slumps to nine-day lows near $1,480 on upbeat market mood

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Risk-on flows continue to dominate the market action on Friday.
  • Heightened hopes of a Brexit deal weigh on safe-haven assets.
  • US Dollar Index extends slide to keep gold's losses limited.

After closing the previous day below the $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Friday with the precious metal struggling to find demand in the risk-on atmosphere. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,484, losing nearly $10, or 0.6%, on the day.

Safe-havens underperform on Friday

Heightened hopes of the United States (US) and China reaching a partial trade deal on reports claiming that China will agree to the US' terms on Yuan valuation in exchange for delayed tariffs provided the inial boost to the market sentiment on Friday.

During the European trading hours, the risk appetite continued to gather strength and further weighed on gold. According to the latest headlines, the EU27 gave European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier the green light to engage in "intense negotiations" with the United Kingdom to allow markets to price a possible Brexit deal before the end of the month.

Reflecting the upbeat mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is now adding more than 2% on the day and major European equity indexes are posting decisive gains led by Germany's DAX, which was last up 1.75%.

Investors will be paying close attention to headlines coming out of the US-China trade talks and Wall Street's performance in the second half of the day. 

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1482.84
Today Daily Change -11.06
Today Daily Change % -0.74
Today daily open 1493.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1500.91
Daily SMA50 1505.72
Daily SMA100 1442.49
Daily SMA200 1369.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1516.85
Previous Daily Low 1491.48
Previous Weekly High 1519.04
Previous Weekly Low 1455.5
Previous Monthly High 1557.03
Previous Monthly Low 1464.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1501.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1507.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 1484.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 1475.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 1459.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 1510.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1526.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1535.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism

EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism

The EUR/USD pair is extending its gains above 1.1050 on the back of Brexit optimism, trade war hopes. ECB's Draghi called governments to do more, but risk-on rules.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD flirting with 1.2700, July high

GBP/USD flirting with 1.2700, July high

The unstoppable Pound rally continues on more positive Brexit-related headlines. Latest indicate that EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier got the green light from the EU27 for there to be tunnel negotiations with the United Kingdom.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line

USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line

US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold slumps to nine-day lows near $1,480 on upbeat market mood

Gold slumps to nine-day lows near $1,480 on upbeat market mood

After closing the previous day below the $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Friday with the precious metal struggling to find demand in the risk-on atmosphere.

Gold News

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Concerns about the future are driving the decline in sentiment

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Concerns about the future are driving the decline in sentiment

Estimates are about a small drop in October consumer sentiment. Consumer confidence has not recovered from its summer plunge. Labor market and wages remain strong but their influence on sentiment may be waning.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures