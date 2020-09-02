Gold slides to session lows, below $1960 level

- Gold extended the previous day’s retracement slide from near two-week tops.
- A modest USD strength, risk-on mood exerted some pressure on the commodity.
- Expectations of lower interest rates in the US might help limit any deeper losses.
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early North American session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the $1960 level.
The precious metal witnessed some selling through the early part of the trading action on Wednesday and extended the overnight retracement slide from near two-week tops. The downtick was sponsored by a combination of factors – a modest US dollar strength and the prevalent upbeat market mood.
The better-than-expected release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI on Tuesday, which improved to 56 in August from 54.2, helped revive hopes for the economic recovery. This, in turn, stemmed the recent USD bearish momentum and was seen as one of the key factors weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity.
The greenback was further supported by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This, coupled with the risk-on mood further undermined the precious metal's safe-haven demand. However, expectations that the Fed will keep rates lower for longer helped limit losses for the non-yielding yellow metal.
It is worth recalling that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a new policy framework at the Jackson Hole Symposium last week. Powell made it clear that the US central bank is willing to tolerate above-target inflation for some time to support the labor market and economic recovery.
The commodity has now dropped back closer to weekly lows, though it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ADP report for some trading impetus.
Meanwhile, the key focus will remain on the closely watched US monthly jobs report, scheduled for release on Friday. The NFP print will now play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move the metal.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1959.61
|Today Daily Change
|-10.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|1970.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1966.84
|Daily SMA50
|1893.03
|Daily SMA100
|1805.78
|Daily SMA200
|1683.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1992.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1963.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1981.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1974.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1958.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1946.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1929.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1987.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2004.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2016.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1850 amid ECB comments, dollar correction
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, falling further away from the peak above 1.20. The ECB's Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. German retail sales missed estimates. ADP NFP and Fed speakers are awaited.
GBP/USD extends falls below 1.3350 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, extending its fall from the highs as the dollar pares some of its Fed-fueled losses. BOE Governor speaks later PM Johnson faces lawmakers as the furlough scheme is set to expire.
Gold slides to session lows, below $1960 level
Gold extended the previous day’s retracement slide from near two-week tops. A modest USD strength, risk-on mood exerted some pressure on the commodity. Expectations of lower interest rates in the US might help limit any deeper losses.
Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited
The US dollar has been paring its massive Fed-fueled losses recorded in recent days. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI was one of the reasons and Wednesday's focus is the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Fed events.
WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA
WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently. The energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.