Gold sits near multi-year tops, comfortably above $1700 mark

- Gold continued gaining traction for the third straight session on Tuesday.
- Concerns over coronavirus crisis remained supportive of the positive move.
- Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a turnaround in the global risk sentiment.
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to levels just below the $1710 region and spiked to fresh multi-year tops in the last hour.
The precious metal added to its recent gains and continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Adding to this, a subdued US dollar demand – despite a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields – further underpinned demand for the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive.
This comes amid expectations of a prolonged period of low/negative interest rates and aggressive stimulus measures, which further contributed to the ongoing momentum to the highest level since 2012.
Meanwhile, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment did little to dampen the prevailing strong bullish mood, albeit might turn out to be the only factor capping gains for the safe-haven precious metal.
Moreover, slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts warrant some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before traders again start positioning for any further appreciating move.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to play a key role in influencing the metal's momentum on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1722.64
|Today Daily Change
|9.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1713.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1596.45
|Daily SMA50
|1602.06
|Daily SMA100
|1558.87
|Daily SMA200
|1520.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1723.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1680.04
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1706.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1696.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1687.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1662.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1644.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1730.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1748.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1774.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid an upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.209, up on the day. The market mood is upbeat, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.
GBP/USD highest in a month amid optimism
GBP/USD has been on the rise amid the PM's discharge from hospital and dollar weakness. Concerns about the government's handling of the crisis and the extended lockdown may weigh on the pound. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing overbought conditions.
Forex Today: Chinese trade data lifts mood, weighs on dollar, coronavirus and lockdown headlines eyed
The market mood is marginally optimistic with a "risk-on" mood supporting commodity currencies and weighing on the dollar. Stocks are on the rise after slipping on Monday.
Gold sits near multi-year tops, comfortably above $1700 mark
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to levels just below the $1710 region and spiked to fresh multi-year tops in the last hour.
WTI: 10-day SMA guards immediate upside
WTI trims early-day gains, nears seven-day low. Buyers will look for entry beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Sellers can aim for three-week-old horizontal support for fresh declines.