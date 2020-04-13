Gold sits near 1-month tops, bulls eyeing a move towards $1700 mark

- Gold regains positive traction for the second straight session on Monday.
- The risk-off mood, the prevalent USD selling bias remained supportive.
Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1690 region.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to reverse an early dip to the $1672 region and turn positive for the second consecutive session on the first day of a new trading week.
A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade – amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic – continued lending some support to the commodity's safe-haven status.
The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further after China reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks and fueled fears about the second round of COVID-19 outbreak.
The market concerns were evident from the risk-off tone in the global equity markets, which turned out to be a key factor that helped revive demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
Meanwhile, the US dollar struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained depressed in the wake of the Fed's announcement last week to provide additional loans of up to $2.3 trillion.
A broad-based USD weakness provided an additional boost to the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive of the intraday positive momentum to over one-month tops.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might play a key role in influencing the momentum and provide some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1691.64
|Today Daily Change
|7.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1684.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1587.32
|Daily SMA50
|1599.54
|Daily SMA100
|1556.37
|Daily SMA200
|1519.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1690.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1643.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1672.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1661.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1655.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1626.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1608.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1701.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1719.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1748.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018
The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0940 while heading into the European session. Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency.
GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling
GBP/USD gains some strong positive traction and breaks through the 1.2480-85 resistance. The coronavirus-led uncertainty could keep the US dollar better bid. European markets are closed on account of Easter Monday.
Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off
Asian session remains mostly illiquid amid off at Australia, New Zealand. A lack of major data / events from China, Japan also contributes to the market’s inactivity. Coronavirus-led risk aversion regains attention as the US tops Italy to be the global hotspot.
WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line
WTI recovers from the short-term falling trend line. 50% Fibonacci retracement, the four-week-old falling trend line on bulls’ radars. Sellers can aim for $20 following the sustained break of the support line.
Gold sits near 1-month tops, bulls eyeing a move towards $1700 mark
Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1690 region. The risk-off mood, the prevalent USD selling bias remained supportive.