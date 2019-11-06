Gold: Sidelined after biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25

- Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having dropped 1.74% on Tuesday.
- That was the biggest single-day decline since Sept. 25.
- An above-forecast US Unit Labor Cost data may add to bearish pressures around gold.
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,486 at press time, having dropped by 1.74% on Tuesday to register its biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25.
The metal faced selling pressure on Tuesday even though doubts emerged regarding a potential phase-one of the US-China trade deal.
Nikkei says, “the biggest sticking point is the complete withdrawal of US tariffs. Since summer 2018, the White House slapped duties of up to 25% on about $360 billion worth of Chinese imports. Beijing has refused to budge on this issue since the tariffs have hurt the country's supply chain.”
The safe-haven metal failed to pick up a bid on fading US-China trade tensions, possibly due to an upbeat US data. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index came in at 54.7, topping expectations of 53.5 in October. The United States Trade Balance came in at $-52.5B in line with forecasts for September.
The US data calendar is light today with Unit Labor Costs (Q3) scheduled at 13:30. A big beat in expectations will likely push the US dollar higher, leading to a drop in gold. Comments from Fed's Evans may also influence the metal.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1486.21
|Today Daily Change
|1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1484.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1495.2
|Daily SMA50
|1502.92
|Daily SMA100
|1474.16
|Daily SMA200
|1388.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1510.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1479.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1515.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1491.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1498.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1472.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1460.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1441.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1503.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1522.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1535.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
