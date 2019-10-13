Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds

- Gold stays below 50-day EMA amid trade positive sentiment.
- Sellers ignore uncertainties surrounding Brexit and geopolitical tension in Syria.
With the US and China near to end the two-year-old trade tussle, Gold bears give little importance to doubts over soft Brexit and tension surrounding Syria while flashing $1,484.70 as a quote during Monday’s Asian session.
The yellow metal recently witnessed downside pressure after the United States (US) and Chinese diplomats agreed over the first part of the trade deal on late-Thursday. The same propelled bond yields and equities to multi-week highs while cutting down on markets’ safe-haven demand.
Adding to the trade optimism is a recent tweet from US President Donald Trump who confirmed no hike in the US trade tariff, from 25% to 30%, on Chinese goods that was supposed to get active from October 15.
With this, gold traders gave little importance to questions surrounding the United Kingdom’s (UK) exit from the European Union (EU) and geopolitical problems concerning Syria after Turkey’s offensive in the region. It should also be noted that the recent weakness in the US Dollar (USD) also fails to restore confidence of the precious metal buyers.
While trade/political headlines will keep directing near-term moves of the Bullion, holidays in Japan, the US and Canada might restrict the market’s reaction to any fresh news.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking a downward-sloping trend-line since September 04, at $1,513 now, prices are less likely to aim for $1,535 and $1,558 resistances, which in turn highlights the importance of an area between monthly bottom near to $1,455.50 and July month high around $1,452.70.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: trade war optimism skews the risk to the upside
The EUR/USD pair has rallied to 1.1062 on Friday, its highest since September 20, as risk-on prevailed heading into the weekend. Reports on progress in trade talks between the US and China.
GBP/USD's rally stalls in the open as weekend headlines highlight Brexit deadlock
GBP/USD is a touch softer in the open on Monday, starting off the week in the consolidation of Friday's upside extension to the highest levels since mid-summer.
USD/JPY consolidating bull rally into 108 handle on US/Sino trade deal optimism
USD/JPY starts out the week flat to Friday's close after markets rallied at the end of the week. Bullish geopolitical undertones in the form of a U/Sino 'phase 1' trade deal help lift USD/JPY onto the 108 handle.
Gold slumps below $1,480 as risk appetite continues to dominate the market
The bearish pressure surrounding the XAU/USD pair on Friday intensified in the last hour as markets continue to price a possible trade deal between the United States (US) and China.
US China trade deal propels US markets and yields higher and leaves dollar mixed
The US and China reached a limited trade deal on Friday a first step on the path to what both sides said could be a more comprehensive pact later in the year. President Trump said the countries reached a “very substantial phase one deal”.