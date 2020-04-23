Gold: Seesaws around $1,730 after two-day winning streak to the weekly top

- Gold prices retreat from the weekly top after two consecutive days of gains.
- Trade sentiment struggles for direction amid mixed catalysts.
- Virus updates remain as the key amid a light calendar ahead of the US session.
Gold’s pullback from the weekly top takes rounds to $1,730 during the early Asian morning on Friday. The yellow metal earlier cheered the market’s risk-on sentiment but has failed to keep the gains recently amid mixed news.
Concerns surrounding the initial failures of Gilead’s Remdesivir, a much-hyped likely cure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), seemed to have initially challenged the previously upbeat trade sentiment. Though, speculations that the BOJ will discuss discarding bond purchase limits in its Monday meeting kept the risk aversion in check.
Following that, the US diplomats tried to sell the idea of re-opening the economy as soon as possible due to the recovery in the pandemic figures. However, the White House Adviser Larry Kudlow and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo availed the opportunity to allege China for the outbreak.
Further, the US House passes a $484 billion aid package for small businesses, hospitals and testing while the Fed also tried to ease the way for small businesses to fight against the epidemic.
Amid all these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures remains on the back foot, down 0.43% on a day to 2,770, after the dubious performance of Wall Street.
Looking forward, a lack of major data on the economic calendar ahead of the US session will keep the virus updates in the driver’s seat. During the US session, the markets may extend the risk-on sentiment due to the recently passed aid package if the scheduled Durable Goods Orders and Consumer Sentiment data defy the downbeat forecasts.
Technical analysis
Buyers are repeating the habit of stepping back from $1,740, which in turn may recall $1,700 mark should there be a break below $1,719/18 immediate support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.43
|Today Daily Change
|15.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89%
|Today daily open
|1714.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1659.37
|Daily SMA50
|1621.51
|Daily SMA100
|1575.95
|Daily SMA200
|1531.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1718.74
|Previous Daily Low
|1680.24
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1679.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1704.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1694.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1690.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1665.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1651.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1728.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1742.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1767.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
