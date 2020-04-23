Gold: Seesaws around $1,730 after two-day winning streak to the weekly top

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices retreat from the weekly top after two consecutive days of gains.
  • Trade sentiment struggles for direction amid mixed catalysts.
  • Virus updates remain as the key amid a light calendar ahead of the US session.

Gold’s pullback from the weekly top takes rounds to $1,730 during the early Asian morning on Friday. The yellow metal earlier cheered the market’s risk-on sentiment but has failed to keep the gains recently amid mixed news.

Concerns surrounding the initial failures of Gilead’s Remdesivir, a much-hyped likely cure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), seemed to have initially challenged the previously upbeat trade sentiment. Though, speculations that the BOJ will discuss discarding bond purchase limits in its Monday meeting kept the risk aversion in check.

Following that, the US diplomats tried to sell the idea of re-opening the economy as soon as possible due to the recovery in the pandemic figures. However, the White House Adviser Larry Kudlow and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo availed the opportunity to allege China for the outbreak.

Further, the US House passes a $484 billion aid package for small businesses, hospitals and testing while the Fed also tried to ease the way for small businesses to fight against the epidemic.

Amid all these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures remains on the back foot, down 0.43% on a day to 2,770, after the dubious performance of Wall Street.

Looking forward, a lack of major data on the economic calendar ahead of the US session will keep the virus updates in the driver’s seat. During the US session, the markets may extend the risk-on sentiment due to the recently passed aid package if the scheduled Durable Goods Orders and Consumer Sentiment data defy the downbeat forecasts.

Technical analysis

Buyers are repeating the habit of stepping back from $1,740, which in turn may recall $1,700 mark should there be a break below $1,719/18 immediate support.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1729.43
Today Daily Change 15.23
Today Daily Change % 0.89%
Today daily open 1714.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1659.37
Daily SMA50 1621.51
Daily SMA100 1575.95
Daily SMA200 1531.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1718.74
Previous Daily Low 1680.24
Previous Weekly High 1747.82
Previous Weekly Low 1679.7
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1704.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1694.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1690.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 1665.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 1651.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 1728.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 1742.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 1767.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD finds buyers above 0.6350

AUD/USD finds buyers above 0.6350

Fresh bids emerged just above 0.6350, allowing a tepid bounce in AUD/USD as markets seem to cheer the PBOC targeted MLF rate cut. Broad dollar strength amid risk-off could keep the recovery in check. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Stuck on familiar ground, bulls can't catch a break through 108

USD/JPY: Stuck on familiar ground, bulls can't catch a break through 108

USD/JPY holding in familiar territory, the yen remains robust. The risk-off tone dominates with US stocks unable to break from the restraints of COVID-19 implications for the global economy and the Nikkei 225 sheds 0.75%, with 108 handle falling over the horizon.

USD/JPY News

US Durable Goods Orders March Preview: Ominous portents for consumption

US Durable Goods Orders March Preview: Ominous portents for consumption

Orders for long-lasting consumer and industrial goods are expected to confirm that a massive retreat in consumption is underway as the consumer and retail sectors reel from a historic collapse in employment. 

Read more

Gold: Slips below weekly support trendline, but still above $1,700

Gold: Slips below weekly support trendline, but still above $1,700

Gold snaps two-day winning streak, registers mild losses following the support line break. 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars ahead of $1,700 round-figures. Immediate falling trend line from the weekly top guards the recovery moves.

Gold News

WTI rises to $17.50 as Kuwait cuts output

WTI rises to $17.50 as Kuwait cuts output

WTI jumps 5% in Asia, having found bids below $16.00 during the overnight trade. Kuwait has voluntarily cut output in response to the current market conditions. The recently signed OPEC+ deal will take effect on May 1.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures