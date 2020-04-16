Gold seesaws around $1,720 amid mixed markets, US dollar strength

Gold struggles to justify safe-haven status amid greenback strength.

Trump pushes for phased economic re-start despite extended lockdown in New York, rising virus fatalities.

US data continues to spread disappointment.

China's GDP in the spotlight, for now, coronavirus headlines are also the key.

Gold prices step back from $1,720 to currently around $1,717after the bounce from $1,708 failed to last long. The bullion enters Friday’s Asian session with sober market mood amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the broad US dollar strength. Though, the latest news concerning Gilead tests is likely a promising event amid the current pessimism.

“A Chicago hospital treating severe COVID-19 patients with Gilead Sciences' antiviral medicine remdesivir in a closely watched clinical trial is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged in less than a week, STAT has learned,” said CNBC recently.

While the news managed to propel S&P500 ETF, the broad market mood remains sober following the previous downbeat news/data.

US President Donald Trump holds the previous bias that the country has “passed the peak”, as far as the virus pandemic is concerned, while staying ready to announce a phased economic re-open. The Republican leader also pays a little heed to New York’s extended lockdown.

Further, Japan called for a national emergency whereas Switzerland bucked the trend and showed signs of exiting the restrictions.

On the data front, April month Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index slumped to the four-decade low whereas Initial Jobless Claims marked another figure above 5.0 million, to 5.2 million, making the four-week sum crossing 22 million.

At the end of Thursday’s US session, Wall Street remains mildly positive, due to the gains at the end, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped two basis points (bps) to 0.617%.

Although the market seeks solace in the USD, the risk aversion might take a halt amid a lack of major data ahead of China’s first quarter (Q1) GDP and March month Industrial Production, Retail Sales. While the GDP is likely to drop 9.9% QoQ, more than 7% expected decline in Industrial Production and a 10% slump in Retail Sales could also offer additional strength to the risk-off. Though China has been offering surprises off-late and any such outcome could dent the bullion prices further.

Technical analysis

While fresh buying is likely to take place above $1,730, sellers aren’t prepared for entry unless the quote slips below the 12-day-old support line, currently around $1,704.