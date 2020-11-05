Gold risk reversals show strongest bullish bias in six weeks

One-month risk reversals on gold, a gauge of calls to puts, advanced to 0.5 on Wednesday to hit the highest level since Sept. 21, indicating increased demand for call options or bullish bets on the yellow metal.
The metric has risen from -0.275 to 0.5 over the past two weeks, implying a bullish change in sentiment. A positive number indicates that call options are drawing a higher premium (or demand) than put options.
At press time, gold is trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,907 per ounce, having hit a low of $1,859 on Oct. 29.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off lows, still below 0.7200 amid cautious optimsim
AUD/USD is off the lows, heading back towards 0.7200 amid US election limbo-led cautious optimism. Biden closer to the US presidency, Trump campaign files legal suit over voting count in Pennsylvania. Australia’s Trade surplus shrank to 5.63M in September.
USD/JPY: Bears eye 104.00 amid US election jitters
USD/JPY refreshes intraday low below 104.50 while printing a three-day losing streak. Risks dwindle as Joe Biden wins in Michigan, chatters over Pennsylvania ballot-counting. Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI for October grew past-46.9 to 47.7.
Gold eyes key $1922 upside level amid US election chaos
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking for a clear direction while holding above $1900. The metal witnessed wild swings in choppy trading on Wednesday, in light of the chaotic and long US election.
US election wrap: It ain't over until ... the Trump concedes defeat
The Democratic Party's Joe Biden is way in the lead in terms of the Electoral College votes with just 6 votes needed to win the US Election according to The Associated Press. Risk-FX is not out of the woods yet ad the US dollar is holding at support in a slow, but bullish correction.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.