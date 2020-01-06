Gold risk reversals hit 3.5-month high on call demand

- Investors are buying call options on gold, risk reversals indicate.
- The yellow metal is trading at the highest level since April 2013.
One-month risk reversal (XAU1MRR) on gold, a gauge of calls to puts, has jumped to 3.375 to hit the highest level since Sept. 24, indicating the investors are adding bets to position for a continued rally in the yellow metal.
A positive number indicates the implied volatility premium or demand for call options (bullish bets) is higher than that for puts (bearish bets).
The gauge has risen sharply from 0.75 to 3.375 in just ten days and indicates an increased demand for call options.
The surge validates or confirms the uptrend in prices. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,580 per Oz, representing a 4% gain on a month-to-date basis. Prices rose 3.66% in December.
XAU1MRR
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
