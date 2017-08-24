Gold risk reversals drop to 1-week low ahead of Yellen speech

Gold risk reversals drop to 1-week low ahead of Yellen speechBy Omkar Godbole
Gold [XAU/USD] has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. Prices are trading flat lined around $1286/Oz levels this Friday morning.
As discussed here, the investors have boosted downside bets i.e. put options ahead of the Yellen speech. It is feared that the central bank chief may throw caution to the wind and hint at a September balance sheet runoff and a December rate hike.
Risk reversals drop
The one-month 25-delta risk reversal fell to 0.95; the lowest level since August 16. The decline from August 18 high of 1.475 indicates falling demand for the call options.
Gold Technical levels
The symmetrical triangle resistance is seen at $1290 and the support stands at $1283 levels. A break higher would expose $1300 levels. On the downside, breach of support at $1283 could yield a sell-off to $1278 [4-hour 100-MA].
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.