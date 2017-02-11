Gold risk reversals - bearish bias intact

Gold risk reversals - bearish bias intactBy Omkar Godbole
- XAU/USD (Gold) One-month 25 delta risk reversals keep bearish bias.
- Signs of bearish exhaustion in the yellow metal around $1260 levels.
The one-month 25-delta risk reversals turned negative Oct.24 and hit a low of -0.175 on Oct. 31. Meanwhile, XAU/USD fell to a low of $1263 on Oct. 27 before turning higher to $1280 levels.
Despite the recovery in prices, the risk reversals remain flat lined at -0.175 (bearish bias intact). A negative reading indicates increased demand for downside bets (put options).
A convincing break above $1300 is needed to revive interest in bullish bias.
Risk reversals
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.