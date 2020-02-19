Gold rises to over 1-month tops, above $1605 level

- Gold built on the overnight strong gains and climbed to fresh one-month tops.
- Bulls seemed rather unaffected by stronger USD, a pickup in the US bond yields.
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at over one-month tops, around the $1606 region.
Following a brief consolidation through the early part of Wednesday's trading session, the precious metal regained some positive traction and added to the previous session's strong positive move.
Gold unaffected by a combination of negative factors
The commodity on Tuesday rallied hard amid renewed pessimism over deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China, especially after Apple's warning that it will miss the sales target.
Meanwhile, the overnight strong intraday positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by sustained US dollar buying interest, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
The greenback stood tall near multi-month tops and was further supported by a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit did little to prompt any fresh selling around the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bulls even shrugged off receding demand for traditional safe-haven assets, led a recovery in the global risk sentiment amid a slowdown in the number of new cases infected by the deadly virus.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of housing market data and Producer Price Index. This coupled with speeches by influential FOMC members might provide some impetus and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1604.91
|Today Daily Change
|2.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1602.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1573.17
|Daily SMA50
|1541.84
|Daily SMA100
|1511.52
|Daily SMA200
|1469.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1605.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1580.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1584.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|1561.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1595.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1590.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1587.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1572.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1563.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1611.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1620.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1635.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.30 ahead of UK inflation figures
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.30 as European traders await the all-important CPI report from the UK, which carries expectations for a significant rise. Brexit developments are also eyed.
EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid economic divergence, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda.
Forex Today: Risk recovers on fading coronavirus fears; UK CPI – up next
Risk-recovery emerged as the main underlying theme in Asia this Wednesday. A slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter, and China’s containment efforts helped subside the fears.
Gold rises to over 1-month tops, above $1605 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at over one-month tops, around the $1606 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.