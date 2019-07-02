Gold rises to 1-week high as risk-off holds market attention

- The US-EU trade tussle, sluggish macro divert investors back towards safe-havens.
- Absence of developments surrounding the US-China trade truce added strength into Gold’s upside.
While US-EU trade tension and broad weakness in the global data continue to support Gold prices, lack of fresh clues on the recently agreed trade truce between the US and China added strength in the yellow metal’s quote.
Having recently surged to the high of $1,436, close to the previous week’s multi-year top of $1438.66, the bullion prices now settles around $1429 during early Wednesday morning in Asia.
Following the absence of fresh directions concerning the US-China trade ceasefire, that was questioning the market optimism, the latest trade rift between the US and the EU renewed global trade tension.
Adding to that, data from top-tier economies have remained sluggish while highlighting the need for further monetary easing, which in turn push investors to risk safety. Furthermore, an explosion in Tunisia could also be spotted as an extra driver towards the precious metal.
The US 10-year treasury yield, the global benchmark for risk tone, again slumped beneath 2.0% mark while taking the rounds to 1.976% by the press time.
Technical Analysis
Should the bulls take charge beyond last-week high around $1439, May 2013 top surrounding $1488 could flash on their radars. On the contrary, a downside break of $1412 can trigger fresh profit-booking towards $1400 and then to recent swing low near $1382.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims intraday gains, ends the day just marginally higher
The EUR/USD pair remains unable to recover beyond the 1.1300 figure as fears about a global economic downturn returned, weighing on high-yielding assets. Christine Lagarde nominated to replace ECB’s Draghi.
GBP/USD settles below 1.2600, hurt by data, Carney
The Pound remains among the weakest currencies of the G-10 bloc, undermined by a dismal UK Construction PMI and cautious comments from BOE’s Carney, warning about the risks of protectionism.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield extends slide
The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on Monday's gains and came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours.
Gold ending New York considerable higher on heightened geopolitical tensions
Anywhere you look, be it oil, gold, yields and the dollar, and global stocks, we are seeing choppiness - U.S. stock benchmarks stalled as investors dialled back enthusiasm following the pause of tensions between China and the U.S. over the weekend, and instead, the focus is on the threatened fresh tariffs on European goods and Iran which are supporting gold.
Bitcoin rollercoaster ride shoves it under $10,000: Reversal is likely
Bitcoin has embarked on a gain-trimming exercise. The highly volatile market is making it hard for Bitcoin bulls to sustain the price above key support. In fact, they are stuck in a trend where they are making one step forward and two backward.