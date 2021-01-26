Gold rises 0.3%, but the market still looks indecisive

- Gold still locked in Monday's indecisive price range.
- Worsening of risk aversion may yield a range breakdown.
Gold is trading near $1,7861 per ounce at press time, representing a 0.3% gain on the day.
However, the yellow metal is still stuck in the indecisive price range of $1,847 to $1,868, marked by Monday's Doji candle. A close above $1,868 would imply a bullish breakout, while $1,847 is the level to beat for the sellers.
A downside break could be seen if the risk aversion signaled by the current 0.3% decline in the S&P 500 futures worsens during the day ahead, strengthening the bid tone around the anti-risk US dollar. The greenback is gold's biggest nemesis. At press time, the dollar index is hovering largely unchanged on the day near 90.36.
The risk sentiment has weakened seemingly due to skepticism about the new US President Joe Biden's ability to get the ambitious $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress. The fading prospects of fiscal stimulus, which is known to boost inflation, also weakens the case for investing in the store of value assets such as gold.
However, the losses are likely to be shallow and could be short-lived as the Federal Reserve would have to do the heavy lifting if the US Congress does not approve the fiscal stimulus. On Wednesday, the central bank is likely to push against any notion of a premature trimming of monetary stimulus.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1860.26
|Today Daily Change
|4.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1855.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1874.72
|Daily SMA50
|1858.68
|Daily SMA100
|1882.01
|Daily SMA200
|1848.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1868
|Previous Daily Low
|1847.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1860.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1855.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1846.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1836.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1825.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1866.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1877.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1887.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
