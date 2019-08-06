Gold retreats from multi-year tops, back near $1460 level

- Improving risk-sentiment undermined safe-haven assets and prompted some profit-taking.
- A modest bounce in the US bond yields/USD exerted some additional downward pressure.
- The recent escalation in the US-China trade disputes might help limit any further downside.
Having jumped to fresh multi-year tops earlier this Tuesday, Gold witnessed a some intraday profit-taking and has now retreated back closer to the $1460 level.
An intraday turnaround in the global risk sentiment was seen as one of the key factors that weighed on the precious metal's safe-haven demand and prompted some profit-taking, especially after the recent upsurge from the key $1400 psychological mark.
A slight improvement in investors' appetite for riskier assets was reinforced by a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided a modest lift to the US Dollar and exerted some additional pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
The negative factors, to a larger extent, were largely offset by the recent escalation in trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, which continued lending some support to the precious metal and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for now.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through pullback before confirming that the commodity might have actually topped out and positioning for any further near-term corrective slide back towards the $1450-48 horizontal resistance breakpoint.
There isn’t any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US and hence, the key focus will remain on scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members, which might influence sentiment surrounding the non-yielding yellow metal and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1463.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1464.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1423.84
|Daily SMA50
|1385.96
|Daily SMA100
|1337.56
|Daily SMA200
|1304.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1469.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1436.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1455.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1400.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1457.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1449.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1444.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1424.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1411.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1476.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1489.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1509.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
