Gold retreats below $1285, falling US T-bond yields limit losses

- US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near 97.80.
- 10-year US T-bond yield drops to lowest level since Sep. 2017.
- Wall Street set to open in the negative territory.
After moving sideways on Monday, the XAU/USD pair came under a modest bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and fell to a daily low of $1282.50 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on a daily basis a little below $1284.
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the major European currencies amid political uncertainties seems to be helping the greenback find demand on Tuesday and keep the bearish pressure on the pair intact. The U.S. economic docket today will feature the CB Consumer Confidence Index and the S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.08% on the day at 97.80.
Despite the USD's performance, however, the sour market sentiment helps the precious metal stay resilient. Following the long weekend, the U.S. bond market opened today and the 10-year bond yield lost more than 1.5% to slump to its lowest level since September of 2017 below 2.3%. Additionally, the S&P 500 Futures is down 0.2% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street could open the day in the negative territory to reaffirm the risk-off atmosphere in the second half of the day.
Gold technical outlook
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1283.99
|Today Daily Change
|-1.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1285
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1283.37
|Daily SMA50
|1289.16
|Daily SMA100
|1296.6
|Daily SMA200
|1260.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1287.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1283.85
|Previous Weekly High
|1297.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1269.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1310.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|1265.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1285.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1286.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1283.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1281.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1279.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1287.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1289.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1290.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up top jobs, including ECB President. The US-Sino trade war persists. US consumer confidence beat with 134.1 points.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows
Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch
The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.