Gold remains on the defensive near $1,330.00/oz

The ounce troy of the precious metal is dropping further on Tuesday, testing fresh multi-day lows in the area of $ 1,330.00 amidst renewed risk-on trade.

Gold offered as risk aversion eases

The demand for the safe haven metal seems to be taking a breather in the first half of the week against the backdrop of somewhat alleviated jitters over the Korean peninsula.

In addition, the effects of Hurricane Irma appear to be less severe than initially estimated, supporting the view of a better tone around risk appetite trends and thus weighing down on the prospects around Bullion.

The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index, is extending the bounce off recent multi-month lows in the boundaries of 91.00 the figure and is already pierced the 92.00 handle, posting marginal gains for the day at the same time.

Gold key levels

As of writing Gold is losing 0.33% at $1,331.33 facing the immediate support at $1,325.02 (23.6% Fibo of the July-September up move) seconded by $1,314.76 (21-day sma) and then $1,302.30 (low Aug.31). On the other hand, a surpass of $1,335.65 (10-day sma) would aim for $1,362.40 (2017 high Sep.8) and finally $1,374.90 (high Jul.13 2016).