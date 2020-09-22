Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark

  • Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • The downside remains limited ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.
  • The set-up still supports prospects for a slide back to August monthly lows.

Gold slipped below the $1900 mark during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and recovered a bit thereafter.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound of around $30 from six-week lows and met with some fresh supply on Tuesday amid a stronger US dollar. Investors remain concerns that the second wave of coronavirus infection could lead to fresh lockdown measures and halt the current global economic recovery. This, in turn, continued benefitted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and undermined the dollar-denominated commodity.

This coupled with some stability in the US equity futures further dented the precious metal's safe-haven status. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment was evident from a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the non-yielding yellow metal through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday.

However, expectations that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will reaffirm to keep interest rates lower for longer during his congressional testimony later this Tuesday. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. That said, the commodity still seems vulnerable to slide further towards retesting August monthly swing lows support near the $1863 region.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1903.52
Today Daily Change -8.76
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1912.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1944.51
Daily SMA50 1937.25
Daily SMA100 1838.58
Daily SMA200 1716.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1955.66
Previous Daily Low 1882.34
Previous Weekly High 1973.64
Previous Weekly Low 1932.88
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1910.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1927.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 1877.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 1843.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 1804.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 1951.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1990.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 2024.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

