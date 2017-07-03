Gold continues to stay under pressure as US data couldn't disrupt DXY's upward momentum. At the moment Gold is down 0.42% at $1220.47 while DXY is at 101.82, moving closer to its daily high of 101.87.

US trade balance data showed that the deficit jumped to $48.5 billion in January broadly in-line with expectations. March rate hike probability, which is at 86.4% according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, continues to drive the markets before Friday's critical NFP numbers.

Has the uptrend finally come to an end?

Gold has been on a persistent uptrend since the beginning of the year, correcting losses witnessed after Trump's election victory. However, this trend might finally be degenerating as expectations for a U.S. interest-rate increase as early as March. A report by Reuters highlighted that investors are delaying fresh purchases anticipating a further drop in local prices as the global spot market was pressured by expectations of a hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. On the other hand, geopolitical concerns help the yellow metal limit its losses as a safe-haven for now.

Technical levels to watch

The RSI on the daily graph suggests that the downfall may persist before a technical correction as it continues to move closer to 30 level. A break below $1217 (Feb. 15 low), could push the metal further towards $1212 (Fib. 38.2% of late Dec. - late Feb. uptrend) followed by the major $1200 (psychological level). On the upside, a correction above $1232 (Fib. 23.6%) could open the door towards $1245 (Feb. 8 high) and $1262 (200-DMA).