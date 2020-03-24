Gold refreshes two-week high to rise further towards $1,650

- Gold registers four-day winning streak.
- Markets await more clues for the US coronavirus aid package while catching a breath after the latest risk-on.
- US data can offer intermediate moves while COVID-19 headlines will keep the driver’s seat.
While extending its recent run-up, Gold prices remain 0.5% positive while flashing $1,637 as a quote during the Asian session on Wednesday. The recovery in the market’s risk-tone, coupled with the US dollar weakness, seems to have favored the bullion off-late. However, the precious-metal traders await further details of the much-awaited US COVID-19 Bill for fresh impulse.
In addition to the increased odds of the estimated $2 trillion package to combat the deadly virus, an initial pattern of depleting coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from Italy also helps the market to remain positive. Also supporting the shift in the risk-tone could be the global efforts, led by the Fed, to ward off the negative implications of the disease.
As per the latest developments, US President Donald Trump and the White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow suggested the nearness to the bill. However, nothing concrete crossed the wires afterward as the Senators are to vote on the package on Wednesday.
It should also be noted that the US is readying to allow a 90-day deferral to its trade partners over the tariffs and hence offer additional support to the risk-on.
Even so, the US stock futures fail to extend the previous day’s upbeat performance by Wall Street whereas the US 10-year treasury yields mark three basis points (bps) of gains to 0.85% by the press time.
Moving on, the US Durable Goods Orders for January, expected -0.8% versus -0.2% prior, can offer an additional catalyst other than the virus and the US package news to watch.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a daily close beyond $1,650, near to the March 12 top, buyers remain skeptical of the strong upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1637
|Today Daily Change
|84.22
|Today Daily Change %
|5.42%
|Today daily open
|1552.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1590.68
|Daily SMA50
|1582.94
|Daily SMA100
|1535.74
|Daily SMA200
|1504.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1561.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1482.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1561
|Previous Weekly Low
|1451.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1531.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1512.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1503.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1453.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1424.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1581.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1610.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1660.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
