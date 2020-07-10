Gold refreshes session tops, moves back above $1800 mark

- The prevalent risk-off mood assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the $1796 region.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand might cap any further gains for the commodity.
Gold reversed an early European session dip to the $1796 region and refreshed daily tops in the last hour.
The precious metal edged lower during the first half of trading action on Friday and extended the previous day's modest pullback from the highest level since September 2011. The downtick was sponsored by some US dollar strength, which tends to undermine the dollar-denominated commodity.
However, the prevalent risk-off mood extended some support to the precious metal's safe-haven status and helped limit any deeper losses. The global risk sentiment took a turn for the worse after the US reported a record number of new coronavirus cases, over 60,000 on Thursday.
Investors were also worried that the US decision to sanction Chinese officials over human rights violations may lead to further escalation of Sino-US tensions. The anti-risk flow was evident from a fresh leg down across the global equity markets and benefitted traditional safe-haven assets.
Meanwhile, the emergence of some dip-buying beyond the $1800 mark suggests that the near-term bullish trajectory might still be far from being over. However, oscillators on daily/weekly charts are on the verge of moving into overbought territory and warrant some caution for bullish traders.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to play a key role in influencing the commodity. This coupled with the USD price dynamics will also be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1805.06
|Today Daily Change
|1.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1803.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1763.29
|Daily SMA50
|1735.92
|Daily SMA100
|1686.3
|Daily SMA200
|1599.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1815.98
|Previous Daily Low
|1795.6
|Previous Weekly High
|1789.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1757.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1803.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1808.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1794.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1784.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1814.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1825.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1835.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
