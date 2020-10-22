- Gold witnessed some fresh selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.
- A larger than expected drop in the US initial jobless claims further underpinned the buck.
- The risk-off mood might help limit the downside ahead of Trump-Biden presidential debate.
Gold added to its intraday losses and refreshed daily lows, around the $1902 region in reaction to a larger-than-expected fall in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.
According to the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) this Thursday, the number of Americans who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time dropped to 787L last week. The reading was well below the 860K anticipated and the previous month's reading was also revised lower to 842K from 898K reported earlier.
The upbeat release remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. The XAU/USD erased the previous day's positive move, albeit has still managed to hold its neck just above the $1900 round-figure mark.
A weaker tone around the equity markets extended some support to traditional safe-haven assets. This, coupled with a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields further collaborated towards limiting deeper losses for the non-yielding yellow metal, at least for the time being, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
The global risk sentiment took a hit on Thursday on the back of fading optimism over the US fiscal package, despite optimistic remarks by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaking to MSNBC this Thursday, Pelosi said that stimulus talks were on a good path and they will soon be ready to put pen to paper on the stimulus bill.
Pelosi further added that the aid bill could be passed in the House before election day, though failed to lift the market sentiment. Investors seemed unconvinced that the bid could actually pass through the Senate and doubt the ability of the US Congress to overcome strong opposition from Republicans over a bigger stimulus bill.
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD has now slipped back closer to a two-week-old ascending trend-line support. Bears are likely to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned trend-line before positioning for any further depreciating move. Investors now look forward to the final presidential debate between President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1905.79
|Today Daily Change
|-18.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.97
|Today daily open
|1924.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1898.06
|Daily SMA50
|1924.95
|Daily SMA100
|1877.32
|Daily SMA200
|1758.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1931.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1906.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1882.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1921.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1915.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1909.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1895.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1884.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1935.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1946.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1960.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure below 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims beat expectations, down to 787K
GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks
GBP/USD has slipped under 1.31 after BOE member Haldane reiterated the bank is studying negative rates. Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed.
Gold refreshes session lows on upbeat US data, eyeing a break below $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and refreshed daily lows, around the $1902 region in reaction to a larger-than-expected fall in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
WTI Price Analysis: Recovery remains capped below 100-DMA
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is fading its recovery attempt in the European session this Thursday, as the risk-off sentiment dominates amid surging coronavirus cases in the Old continent and diminishing prospects of a US fiscal stimulus deal.