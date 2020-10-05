Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1900 mark ahead of US data

- Gold reversed an early dip to $1887 region amid some renewed USD selling bias.
- A pickup in the US bond yields, the upbeat market mood might cap the upside.
- Investors now eye US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for some trading opportunities.
Gold managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to two-day lows and has now moved back above the $1900 mark, closer to the top end of its daily trading range.
The positive news about the US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a goodish rebound in the equity markets, which dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets and exerted some pressure on the XAU/USD.
A strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields reinforced the risk-on mood and further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. However, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar helped limit losses for the dollar-denominated commodity.
This comes amid political uncertainty ahead of the US presidential election on November 3rd, which extended some additional support to the safe-haven precious metal. The XAU/USD was last seen trading around the $1902 region, nearly unchanged for the day, awaiting US macro data.
Monday's US economic docket highlights the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. The data might influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will play a key role in driving the XAU/USD on the first day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1902.06
|Today Daily Change
|4.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1897.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1916.56
|Daily SMA50
|1945.54
|Daily SMA100
|1854.2
|Daily SMA200
|1734.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1917.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1889.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1917.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1900.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1906.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1885.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1874.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1858.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1913.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1928.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1940.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.