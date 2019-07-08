Gold recovers above critical $1400 handle following Friday's sharp fall

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Wall Street looks to open the day in the negative territory.
  • US Dollar Index posts small gains on Monday following Friday's rally.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggles to continue to push higher.

The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $20 on Friday and closed the week below the critical $1400 mark. With the markets going into a consolidation phase in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and geopolitical developments, the XAU/USD pair staged a technical rebound and was last seen trading at $1406, adding 0.5% on the day.

The US Dollar Index, which took advantage of the upbeat nonfarm payrolls figures on Friday and rose to a two week high of 97.44, closed the week at 97.17 and is now looking to extend its gains as investors continue to price the falling odds of multiple Fed rate cuts in the remainder of the year. At the moment, the index is up 0.12% on the day at 97.30, making it tough for the pair to stretch higher.

On the other hand, Wall Street looks to open the day in the negative territory with the S&P 500 Futures posting modest losses and points out to negative market sentiment. Confirming the sour mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staying in the negative territory. If the risk perception doesn't change in the second half of the day, gold is likely to hold on to its daily gains as a traditional safe-haven. 

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1405.2
Today Daily Change 6.00
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1399.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1336.79
Daily SMA50 1303.62
Daily SMA100 1305.11
Daily SMA200 1274.29
Levels
Previous Daily High 1424.11
Previous Daily Low 1387.3
Previous Weekly High 1436.2
Previous Weekly Low 1382.02
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1401.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1410.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 1382.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 1366.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 1346.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 1419.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 1440.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1456.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

