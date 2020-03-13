Gold rebounds from five-week low towards $1600 amid fresh risk reset

- Gold prices snap the three-day losing streak as trade sentiments improve.
- BOJ’s liquidity infusion offers a temporary boost to the markets.
- Comments from the US, Australia add strength to the pullback.
- Coronavirus risk continues to haunt the global financial markets.
Gold prices flip from the five-week low to $1,588, up 0.70%, before the European session begins for trading on Friday.
Global investors lost the confidence in the yellow metal off-late, due to the broad selling in financial markets, which in turn portrayed three-day losing streak of the bullion. Though, the latest liquidity infusion worth of JPY 700 billion by the Bank of Japan seems to keep the lid on the market’s risk reset.
Following the news, the US 10-year treasury yields accelerate their run-up beyond 0.80% to 0.84% while the US equity futures also rebound from the early-day losses to near 3.0% profits each. Further, stocks in Asia, as per MSCI’s index of Asia-pacific shares outside Japan, also portray the risk recovery by reversing the early-day losses of more than 5% to 1.36% by the press time.
Other than the efforts from Japan, comments from the Australian Chief Medical Official and the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also offered a little relief to the traders.
Even so, the risk from the pandemic continues to remain high as Spain and Italy have suspended some stocks from trading while there won’t be any floor trading at the CME from today onwards. Additionally, the global rating giant Fitch cited further risks to structured finance.
Amid all these the volatility in the markets continues to increase and disappoints traders, which in turn highlights the importance of each incoming catalyst for the immediate moves while coronavirus news will be the key.
Technical Analysis
100-day SMA close to $1,536 can lure the bears during fresh downside while $1,600 and 21-day SMA near $1,625 could please the buyers in a case of further advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1586.62
|Today Daily Change
|10.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64%
|Today daily open
|1576.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1626.64
|Daily SMA50
|1589.41
|Daily SMA100
|1535.07
|Daily SMA200
|1498.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1650.6
|Previous Daily Low
|1560.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1692.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1575.58
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1595.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1616.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1541.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1506.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1451.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1631.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1685.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1721.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Back above 1.12 amid increased global recession fears
EUR/USD has moved back above 1.12 ahead of the London open and could continue to draw haven bids amid heightened fears of a global recession. As a result, investors are likely to continue rotating money out of risk currencies and into the haven currencies like the EUR.
GBP/USD nears five-month low amid global rout, BOE minutes in focus
GBP/USD remains on the back foot for the fourth day in a row. Coronavirus carnage continues, leads to cancellation of the next week’s EU-UK talks. BOE minutes might offer intermediate clues, virus headlines can dominate.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the wild rollercoaster, can $5,000 level even hold?
Bitcoin's price has continued to keep investors on the edge since Thursday. The breakdown is arguably the worst selloff experienced in the cryptocurrency market. From trading above $8,000 a couple of days ago to posting lows of $3,886.
Gold rebounds from five-week low towards $1600 amid fresh risk reset
Gold prices snap the three-day losing streak as trade sentiments improve. BOJ’s liquidity infusion offers a temporary boost to the markets. Comments from the US, Australia add strength to the pullback. Coronavirus risk continues to haunt the global financial markets.
WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East
With the geopolitical tension emanating from Iraq favoring the energy prices, WTI bounces off four-day low to $31.80, up 1.37%, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold pays a little heed to the broad risk aversion backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.