Gold - Puts in demand, Vols hit two-month low

Gold - Puts in demand, Vols hit two-month lowBy Omkar Godbole
The failure to hold above the 50-day moving average on Friday led to a drop of $25 in gold (XAU/USD) prices.
The yellow metal hit a 6-day low of $1281.50 on Tuesday as the talk of a more hawkish Fed President put a bid under the US dollar. Currently, the metal is trading around $1286 levels, having posted a daily high of $1288.93 and low of $1285.50.
Risk reversals drop, Vols near two-month low
The chart above shows-
- One-week 25 delta risk reversals (XAUSWRR) fell to -0.75 on Tuesday; its lowest level since September 22. The recent high stands at -0.225. The decline from -0.75 to -0.225 indicates increased demand for Put options.
- Meanwhile, one-week at the money (ATM) options volatility (XAUSWO) fell to a two-month low of 8.40. Currently, it stands at 8.50.
The data indicate short-term bearish bias. Low volatility means the decline could be slow.
Gold Technical Outlook
Gold could re-test the 100-day moving average lined up at $1277 and may extend losses to $1260 (recent low). On the higher side, an end of the day close above $1306 (Monday's high) would revive the bullish move.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.