Gold pulls back from multi-year top to $1,563 as US-Iran wires are quiet

- Gold buyers catch a breath after rising to 6.5-year high during the previous day.
- A lack of fresh war threats from either the US or Iran seems to have hit the Bullion’s latest safe-haven demand.
- Markets will now keep eyes on macros, coupled with the US data, for immediate direction.
Gold prices extend the U-turn from mid-Monday while making rounds to $1,564 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal seems to lack the updates on the US-Iran war-threats that earlier propelled it to the multi-year tops.
While the latest news from Washington Post (WaPo) signals that the US military can strike Iranian cultural cites and isn’t leaving Iraq, an absence of clear war threats from the Middle East is something that favors the recent risk recovery.
Furthermore, the US-China phase-one trade deal is about to be signed in next week and can be considered as another reason for the Bullion’s pullback.
Also, the global leaders’ push for de-escalation of the US-Iran war tension and upbeat Markit Composite PMI data from the major economies could also have favored the trading sentiment.
As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields seesaw near 1.81% whereas the S&P 500 Futures also mark gains around 3,244.
While the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders and Trade Balance will help the economic calendar to remain in the spotlight, the trade/political news will keep the driver’s seat.
Technical Analysis
Gold sellers look for entry below September month high, near $1,557, whereas buyers can take aim at $1,600 on the break of the recent high surrounding $1,587.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1563.9
|Today Daily Change
|-1.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1565.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1498.34
|Daily SMA50
|1483.08
|Daily SMA100
|1494.01
|Daily SMA200
|1425.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1586.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1552
|Previous Weekly High
|1553.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1510.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1573.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1565.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1549.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1533.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1514.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1584.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1602.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1619.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
